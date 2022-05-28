Animal rights activists disrupt National Beef Association's expo

Animal rights activists have scaled the roof of Darlington Farmers Mart as the National Beef Association's annual expo gets underway today.

Protestors from Animal Justice, a group which calls for an end to livestock farming, took to the roof with banners and flares.

The activists scaled the building in the early hours of Saturday morning (28 May), and they say their plan is to stay their 'indefinitely'.

Police are present on the scene but no arrests are said to have been made.

NBA's expo is the largest beef sector event in the UK, and it is expected to attract 5,000 farmers and prominent industry figures.

This year's expo has a focus on celebrating the best of British.

Speakers at the event will include the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, Labour MP and Shadow Defra Secretary Daniel Zeichner, and Defra representatives.