Annual award seeks 'exceptional' Welsh livestock person

An annual award seeking to put a spotlight on an 'exceptional' livestock person in Wales has launched for nominations.

NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual are again on the lookout to find this year's 'Livestock Champion' working within the agricultural industry in Wales.

Looking for its tenth winner, the Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award seeks to spotlight a dedicated and enthusiastic livestock farmer.

Rob Lewis, chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, who will judge on behalf of the union, said the award aims to celebrate excellence amongst Welsh livestock producers.

“In Wales we have some of the best quality beef and sheep in the world, produced to the highest animal health and welfare standards," he said.

“We want to recognise the key role an exceptional livestock person can make to a livestock farm, and to the Welsh livestock industry as a whole."

Potential winners will be judged on their management of the flock/herd, their animal health planning, breeding programme, and their stock handling skills.

They will also be judged on how they incorporate health and safety into their day-to-day activities on-farm and their vision for the future of the industry.

Mike Thomas, Builth Wells NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary, who will be judging the award on behalf of NFU Mutual, said Welsh farmers were amongst the best stockpeople across the world.

“During challenging times for livestock farmers, it’s vital that these skills are maintained and are able to thrive for future generations."

The closing date for entries is 28 October and the winner will be announced at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 25 November 2024.

Those interested in entering the award or putting a nomination forward for someone should visit the NFU Cymru website to download an application form.

The award winner will receive a top prize of £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal trophy.