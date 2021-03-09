Coming Soon

Annual British Blue genes sale sees 100% clearance

9 March 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | Beef cattle, News, Shows and Events
Prices peaked at 6,400gns for Graymar Navigator
A successful British Blue genes sale took place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre over the weekend, resulting in a 100% clearance for all on offer.

On Saturday 6 March, the 2nd annual Blue Genes sale commenced in conjunction with the British Blue Cattle Society.

A quality entry of Pedigree British Blue were sold to a socially distanced ringside.

Prices peaked at 6,400gns for Graymar Navigator, a December 2018 bull sired by Astrics JJ out of a Homebred Dam Graymar Immaculate.

Graymar Navigator won his pre-sale class and following spirited bidding, was sold to Messrs W Henry Dixon & Sons of Pembrokeshire.

The hammer fell at 4,700gns for an easy fleshed Black and White bull from Mr J & Mrs Y Hopkins who had travelled from Somerset.

Two local purchasers battled it out to secure this lad, eventually selling to OM & JR Whittingham of Adderley.

The hammer fell at 4,600 for Ty Isaf Octavio
Next seller at 4,600gns was the upstanding preshow champion Ty Isaf Octavio from DW & LE Morgan of Newtown, selling to M Jenkins of St Clears.

Next in the prices were a pair at 4,000gns from RE Wigley & Old Stackyard Blues, with all sale proceeds from his Blue going to RABI and Ovarian Cancer Action.

Old Stackyard Blue Otto sold to C & FM Percival, Derbyshire and Old Stackyard Blue Otts Lee was purchased by Probert & Probert, Powys.

Females were topped by the reserve female champion on the day for the Blue Roan May 2019 Heifer Trencrom Oprah, who sold for 3,400gns to J C Crust of Betterbread Blues.

At 2500gns was Barleyclose Oasis, a Black April 19 Heifer selling from MJ Wells & Son to BA & SW Mills of Sheffield.

Yearling Heifers from AJ & LM Geary sold to 2250gns for Littlewood Pandora again selling to J C Crust of Betterbread Blues.