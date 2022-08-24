An annual celebration of UK lamb returns next week with a 'naturally delicious' theme, and farmers are being encouraged to take part.

Love Lamb Week is set to begin on 1 September until 7 September, with a focus on how lamb is ‘naturally delicious’ due to the UK's climate and landscape.

The annual week-long celebration returns for an eighth year, with sheep producers and the wider sector set to shine a light on issues such as sustainability and environmental credentials.

The popular initiative also aims to remind consumers of the taste and quality that UK lamb brings to the dinner table.

It is is supported by groups such as AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), Quality Meat Scotland and LMC in Northern Ireland, among others.

There’s still time to support #LoveLambWeek

?? Let us know in the comments what you’ve got planned

?? Tag us in all your social media to help us share the ?? #lovelamb #lovelambweek https://t.co/34BHVwDwUe pic.twitter.com/HZqDBGc443 — Love Lamb Week (@LoveLambWeek) August 23, 2022

AHDB Head of Marketing, Carrie McDermid said: “We are delighted to be supporting Love Lamb Week for an eighth year.

"It provides us all with the opportunity to celebrate UK lamb, a family favourite due to its superior taste and quality and shine a light on our world-class food and farming standards.

“This campaign is about championing the hard work of our sheep farmers, who produce delicious lamb, while also maintaining the country’s unique landscape.”

A new collection of digital assets and marketing merchandise, including farmgate banners, have been developed for producers to download.

The AHDB is encouraging farmers, butchers and retailers, as well as the wider industry, to download them for free online.

Love Lamb Week will also play out on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook, allowing the industry to support the campaign by sharing their stories.