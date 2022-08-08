Annual celebration of UK lamb returns with 'naturally delicious' theme

The annual week-long celebration of UK lamb will be returning next month for an eighth year, with sheep producers set to shine a light on the sustainability of their sector.

Love Lamb Week, running from 1-7 September, aims to remind consumers of the taste and quality that UK lamb brings to the dinner table.

The popular initiative will focus on how lamb is ‘naturally delicious’ and due to the country’s climate and landscape, with plenty of rainfall and grass, the UK is an ideal place to produce lamb sustainably.

As in previous years, the industry-wide initiative is supported by groups such as AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), Quality Meat Scotland and LMC in Northern Ireland, among others.

AHDB Head of Marketing, Carrie McDermid said: “We are delighted to be supporting Love Lamb Week for an eighth year.

"It provides us all with the opportunity to celebrate UK lamb, a family favourite due to its superior taste and quality and shine a light on our world-class food and farming standards.

“This campaign is about championing the hard work of our sheep farmers, who produce delicious lamb, while also maintaining the country’s unique landscape.”

A new collection of digital assets and marketing merchandise, including farmgate banners, have been developed.

The AHDB is encouraging producers, butchers and retailers, as well as the wider industry, to download them for free online.

Love Lamb Week will also play out on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook, allowing farmers and wider industry to support the campaign by sharing their stories.