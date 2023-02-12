Experts are warning that another hot dry spell could see drought conditions return in 2023, despite winter rainfall replenishing most water levels.

The latest meeting of the National Drought Group (NDG) discussed how risks to water resources remain despite big improvements following five consecutive months of above average rainfall.

The NDG is made up of senior decision-makers from the Environment Agency, government, the Met Office, water companies and key farming groups.

The 10 February meeting heard that only two areas - East Anglia and Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - now remain in “drought” status, with most in “recovering” status following the driest July since 1935.

However, planning is currently underway for the worst case scenario of another hot, dry spell this summer.

The groups highlighted that the farming industry is working to improve drought resilience to ensure water availability for the short and long term, which would in turn help overall food security.

The meeting heard that the Environment Agency is working closely with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) to ensure abstraction licences associated with reservoir grant applications are determined on time.

And all sectors are now undertaking precautionary planning in the event that hot, dry weather returns in the summer.

As of the beginning of this month, total reservoir capacity across the country is at 88%, which compares to 49% at the end of September 2022 when reservoirs were at their lowest following the drought through summer.

The latest NDG meeting heard that despite taking winter readiness actions, further steady rainfall will be needed to ensure the nation’s water reservoirs are in a good position ahead of the warmer, drier, summer months.

Rainfall over the next three months will be 'vital' in reducing the drought risk for the summer.

NDG chair John Leyland, who is also executive director of the Environment Agency, said: "While most water levels have returned to normal across much of the country, low rainfall in recent weeks highlights the importance of remaining vigilant.

"We cannot rely on the weather alone, which is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners are taking action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts.

"As ever, it is important that we all continue to use water carefully to protect not just our water resources; but our precious environment and the wildlife that depends on it."