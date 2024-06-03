APHA seeks new CEO with salary of £125,000

A new chief executive officer to head the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is being sought after, with an annual salary of £125,000.

The position at the executive agency, sponsored by Defra, works to safeguard the UK against a range of animal and plant health threats.

APHA said the chosen candidate will need to bring vision, leadership and a record of successful operational delivery in a complex environment to make sure it continues to deliver its role to the UK’s biosecurity.

The agency said they should be comfortable leading in a crisis and be able to carry the confidence of a broad variety of stakeholders when it comes to wider government.

APHA said: “You don’t need to be a scientist or a vet, but you do need to share our commitment to the critical role APHA plays in delivering world-class services for the benefit of society, the environment and the economy."

"As chief executive, the chosen candidate will be accountable for the leadership of APHA and delivery of its objectives, but will also be a critical leader within Defra.

"The APHA chief executive will work alongside other senior leaders and chief executives to deliver collectively across the entirety of the department."

The deadline to apply for the role has been set for 12 June 2024.