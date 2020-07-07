App offers farmers quick way to record machinery checks

The app offers farmers and farm managers an effective way to record farm machinery checks

A new app has been launched offering farmers a simple and effective method to record agricultural machinery checks.

MeritAgCheck is a quick way of documenting compliance and managing machinery defects - at the touch of a button

According to developers Merit Inspection Solutions, the app is available free to download on iOS and Android.

Users are able to complete individual, daily checklists on a per-machine basis. A traffic light colour coding system is used to flag up defects.







At the end of the checklist, users are required to sign off the report as true and accurate via an e-signature.

The app also has the functionality to upload pictures of any specific machinery issues, which are sent with the time-stamped report directly to the farm office, to make management easy and straightforward.

Defects can then be actioned promptly as required, according to Oliver Dale, Merit Inspection Solutions MD.

“While farmers recognise that daily checks are essential, getting all members of staff to complete them regularly has been a challenge.

"Merit Ag Check aims to be the solution in these scenarios,” Mr Dale explained.

For more information visit MeritAgCheck's website, or download the app for free on iOS and Android.