Appeal after 63 sheep seized from land near Thirsk

A flock of sheep were seized by North Yorkshire Police

An appeal has been made after a large flock of sheep were seized by police on 10 December from land close to Thirsk.

The sixty-three sheep are a range of males and females of varying ages and breeds.

It is suspected the sheep may be stolen.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who may have information about these sheep or who has had sheep suspected stolen over the last 12 months to make contact with them.







“If you suspect you have had sheep stolen, please provide as much detail and description of the livestock as possible,” the force said in a statement.

“Email: Katie.shaw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1550 Katie Shaw.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference number: 12190225798.”