Appeal after farmer shot at with catapult by suspected hare coursers

A Wiltshire farmer was shot at with a catapult and had his vehicle rammed by suspected hare coursers during a 'terrifying' ordeal.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident which occurred on a farm in Wilsford, near Pewsey, just after midnight on Sunday (10 November).

The force said that six vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident, with the suspects surrounding the victim(s).

Two of the vehicles involved are believed to be a silver BMW X5 and a Toyota Rav 4.

A police spokesperson said the force was aware of footage circulating on social media and asked the public not to share it.

Farmers and landowners face huge costs when damage is caused to crops and land by hare coursers, particularly when the land has just been seeded or the crops have just started to grow.

On occasions, the crime causes thousands of pounds worth of damage, which the landowner has to foot the bill for.

Inspector Andy Lemon, from Wiltshire's Rural Crime team, said: "This was a terrifying incident for both victims and we are treating it extremely seriously.

"We would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or has CCTV footage of a number of 4x4 vehicles travelling through Amesbury, Wilsford and the Woodfords.

"If you can help with our ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 54240132617."

New legislation makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Earlier this year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing in Lincolnshire.