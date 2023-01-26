Appeal after more than 20 dead sheep found across Lancashire

Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal after more than twenty dead sheep were found dumped in numerous locations across the county.

The force has issued the appeal following a number of sightings by members of the public, mainly across Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

Carcasses have been found at Slaidburn Road between Newton in Bowland and Waddington, Trapp Lane in Sabden, Clitheroe Road in Sabden, and the B6478 just outside of Tosside.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information after a number of incidents where sheep carcasses have been found dumped at the side of the road in several locations around Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

"Over the last three weeks we have been made aware of over 20 dead sheep being dumped.

"If you have seen a vehicle parked up in these locations possibly offloading these animals please get in touch with us via RVRTF@lancashire.police.uk quoting log number LC-20230123-0589."

Last year saw a sharp rise in rural crime as the cost of living crisis hit the countryside, NFU Mutual figures showed.

Livestock rustling was more lucrative for criminal gangs in 2022, with farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m stolen.