Appeal after thieves steal 126 sheep from Notts farm

Police are urging the public to provide more information following the theft of 126 sheep from farmland in Nottinghamshire.

It is reported that between 26 June and 30 June, access was gained to the land on Owday Lane, Worksop.

It is believed that 46 ewes were taken, leaving lambs in the field without a mother, and 80 lambs, some taken without their mothers.

All sheep have a blue mark on their shoulders.

Investigating officer Amy Jolliffe said: “This is a very sad incident which has left lambs without a mother.

“The farmer of the sheep has also lost a significant amount of money, affecting his business.

“The sheep have been treated with medication making them unfit for human consumption for a certain amount of time.”

Investigating officer Jolliffe said that police are keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist the force with its inquiry.

“No matter how small you believe your information to be, please get in touch, it could help us ensure those responsible are put before the courts.”

Those with information can contact the police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/118707/24.

According to the latest available figures, livestock rustling cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, up nearly 10% compared to the year before.