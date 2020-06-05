Appeal after thieves steal tractors and drive through hedge

Police have appealed for witnesses following the theft in Gallowstree Common

Police are appealing for more witnesses after thieves stole two tractors and forklift from a property in Oxfordshire.

The stolen vehicles were driven through a hedge onto Horsepond Road, in the Gallowstree Common area.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday 17 May, Thames Valley Police said.

The forklift was found abandoned on Kidmore End Road and one of the two tractors has since been recovered.







The tractor still outstanding is a small green Claas Atos 340.

"Anyone with information about this incident can contact police by making a report online or calling 101 quoting reference 43200145285," the force said.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

What measures can I take to secure my machinery?

1. Remove keys. Just as you wouldn’t leave the keys in your front door at home, store keys securely

2. Keep your machine locked up an out of sight. Thieves often stake out a farm before they raid, so where possible store machinery in a locked building or where it can’t be seen from the road

3. Use the CESAR marking and registration system. Markings make your property less attractive to criminals and can help recover your belongings if they are stolen

4. Install immobilisers and trackers on tractors and loaders. Thieves can’t take what they can’t start and won’t want to be found if they make off with your property

5. Know what you own. Take pictures of your vehicle and record serial numbers