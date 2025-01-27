Appeal after thousands of pounds' worth of crop damage in Lincs

Suspected hare coursers have caused thousands of pounds' worth of crop damage on farmland in Lincolnshire, police have said.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident was 'one of the worst reports we have seen this year'.

The first report was received on 19 January, with up to 14 vehicles, some in convoy, witnessed in various areas including south of Lincoln, Sleaford and Spilsby.

Further calls were made to police, describing erratic driving, with one silver 4×4 vehicle reportedly driving with an exhaust pipe dangling underneath.

In addition to reports of dangerous driving, police claimed to have fielded calls reporting deer being chased by drivers of vehicles and drivers doing “doughnuts” in fields, resulting in excessive damage to crops.

Specialist operations superintendent, Pat Coates, who is investigating the case, described the situation as 'one of the worst reports we have seen this year'.

Hare coursing and illegal poaching often sees significant damage caused to the farmland by individuals and vehicles trespassing.

A single incident of hare coursing can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops.

In addition, farmers and landowners often face intimidation and threats of violence.

“Some of the reports describe extremely dangerous driving, with people having to take action to avoid head-on collisions," Mr Coates said.

“All of the vehicles were grotty old cars and this is obviously a tactic being used by these criminals who come to course hares, they don’t mind trashing them or leaving them behind, or as we quite often do seize them.

“We will be reviewing all of the footage we have been sent and [have issued] witness appeals to identify those involved,” he concluded.

Lincolnshire Police have appealed to the public for any information that may assist its investigation into the identities of the perpetrators of the crimes.

It is particularly seeking dashcam or CCTV footage which may help its formal inquires.

Legislation passed in 2022 makes it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Last year, four men were ordered to pay out nearly £20,000 after they destroyed a farmer’s field while being equipped to go hare coursing.

They were also given a 10-year criminal behaviour order not to enter Lincolnshire with longdogs, and they were disqualified from keeping dogs for a decade.