Appeal after tractor road accident leaves 'serious injuries'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a VW Golf left one driver with 'serious head injuries'.

Devon and Cornwall Police were informed of the incident which occurred on the A3079 at Cookworthy Moor, Halwill, involving a Silver VW Golf and blue tractor.

The driver of the VW Golf, a local man aged in his 50s, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Team attended along with a forensic collision investigator and scene of crime officer.







A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the exact cause of this collision.

"Police would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene," a statement by Devon and Cornwall Police said.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses of the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward."

The police would in particular like to speak with two motorcycle riders who passed the scene moments before the collision.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0482 26/04/2020.