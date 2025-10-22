Appeal launched to help rebuild Welsh farm after 'immense' blaze

A family-run organic farm in Monmouth has launched a public appeal to help it recover from a devastating fire that destroyed key buildings, machinery, and equipment earlier this month.

Square Farm, a 160-acre mixed organic holding, was severely damaged when a fire broke out on 17 October, gutting the main workshop and parts of its livestock housing.

While no people or animals were hurt, the damage to the farm’s infrastructure has been described as “immense.”

Run by the Whittall family, Square Farm is home to cattle, sheep, pigs, arable crops and vegetables, and is well known locally for its farm shop supplying organic produce to the Monmouth community.

The family said the blaze destroyed generations’ worth of tools and equipment essential to the day-to-day running of the farm.

“We lost our main workshop, essential machinery, tools, and parts of our livestock housing,” said farmer Robert Whittall. “Thankfully, no people or animals were hurt — but the damage to our infrastructure and livelihood is immense.”

Although the farm has insurance, it will only cover part of the loss. The family has now launched an online fundraiser to help recover vital farm machinery, replace tools and a fuel tank destroyed in the fire, with an initial goal of £10,000.

“Generations of farming have built up countless small but vital items that aren’t easily replaced or accounted for,” they said. “Every contribution will help us replace what we need most urgently to keep the farm running and the animals cared for.”

The Whittalls say they also want to use the rebuilding process to create a new community and education space, expanding on the farm’s growing role as a hub for local engagement and learning.

Over recent years, Square Farm has hosted school visits, workshops, and family events to help people connect with farming and food. But facilities have been limited — with no toilets, handwashing or sheltered areas for visitors.

As part of the rebuilding plan, the new structure will serve a dual purpose: replacing the essential workspace lost in the fire, and creating a dedicated educational and community area with toilets, handwashing and shelter for groups and schoolchildren.

“It’s a chance to turn something devastating into something hopeful and forward-looking — a building that will serve the farm, our visitors, and the community for years to come,” the family said.

The appeal has already drawn messages of support from customers, neighbours and friends. The family said they were “deeply grateful” for the kindness shown since the fire.

“Your support will help us keep our animals safe, replace essential tools and rebuild a space that connects more people to farming and food,” they said. “Community is stronger than any setback.”

Donations can be made via the online Square Farm Rebuild Fund.