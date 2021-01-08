Appeal made after two men arrested for stealing sheep

Police have made an appeal to find the rightful owners of four sheep after two men were arrested for theft.

The men, aged 28 and 23 from Wolverhampton, were taken into custody where they currently remain.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Tuesday 5 January, when a vehicle failed to stop for West Mercia Police officers on the A454 near Bridgnorth.

Following a pursuit the car was stopped and four sheep were found in the vehicle, believed to have been stolen from a local farm.

Figures show that livestock worth £3m were stolen from UK farms in 2019 - making the crime the third most costly for farmers after machinery theft.

Inspector Nikki Roberts has urged nearby farmers to check their livestock to ensure no sheep were missing.

"I am really please we managed to rescue the sheep and now we just need to reunite them with their proper owners.

“Fortunately sheep stealing is quite rare in the area unlike other parts of the country and we believe this is an isolated case.

"However, we take all rural crime extremely seriously and understand the impact the theft of livestock can have on farmers and their livelihoods.”

Those with any information has been told to call 101 quoting reference 21i of 5 January, or report through West Mercia Police's Tell Us About website section.