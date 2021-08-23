Appeal to eat British steak ahead of Extinction Rebellion protests

The Countryside Alliance has urged the public to support farmers this week by buying British steaks rather than ‘feeding the egos’ of Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists.

The environmental campaign group have promised to hold a number of protests across the City of London, which could last up to two weeks.

Since 2019, the group’s protests have cost the taxpayer more than £50m, and that figure is expected to rise as further demonstrations take place over the coming days.

Some eight separate sites are expected to be targeted by XR campaigners in this latest wave of protests.

Most will be in the City to disrupt financial institutions but there are likely to be other demonstrations at sites that would cause significant disruption to the public, including the world famous Smithfield Meat Market.

Speaking ahead of the planned protests, Mo Metcalf-Fisher, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance, urged the public to support farmers by purchasing British-produced steaks.

"Extinction Rebellion will predictably attract new, outrageous headlines which will make many of us feel frustrated," he said.

"Rather than helping them further cement their status as one of the most annoying, publicity hungry outfits in the UK today, you can help do your part for our environment by supporting British farmers instead.

"Surely enjoying a delicious Great British steak is better than feeding Extinction Rebellion’s ego.

"By purchasing their produce, you are helping to sustain viable agricultural businesses which can in turn continue protecting and preserving our countryside for future generations to enjoy.”