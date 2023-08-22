Appetite for pork in Chile presents opportunities for UK exporters

There are new opportunities for UK pork exports, particularly offal, to Chile amid an anticipated growth in consumer demand, a new report by AHDB says.

AHDB will be attending the Espacio Food and Service trade show in Chile's capital Santiago from September 26 to 28.

The show will enable the levy board to meet with prospective importers and strengthen relationships with existing customers.

Susana Morris, AHDB senior exports manager, said Chile presented opportunities for UK pork exports, both for muscle cuts and particularly for pig offals.

The total volume of UK pork exports to Chile in the first half of this year were up 49% on the year, trade figures show.

Value increased 94.7% on the same period in 2022 following market access being granted.

In particular, pig offal exports in the first half of this year were up 32.3% on the year in volume and 138.6% in value.

Ms Morris said: "The Espacio Food and Service trade show provides the ideal platform for us to meet and connect with prospective buyers, as well as strengthening relationships with existing ones.

"It will enable us to showcase high-quality, sustainably produced pork from the UK.”

Chileans consume the most pork in the region and consumption is expected to see a 14% increase by 2031, with imports of pork to the country expected to increase by 183Kt – up 20% - in the same period.

Around 100 tonnes of UK pork offal was exported to Chile in 2022 after the UK obtained an Export Health Certificate (EHC) to ship product there.

Ms Morris added that Chile was a burgeoning market for UK pork exports and the figures for the first half of this year were positive.

"The Chilean economy is currently slowing which is likely to impact on food consumption, although consumers are expected to continue buying meat in a more measured way," she said.

“That said, the longer-term prospects for pork are very welcome which is why it is imperative that we participate in trade shows like this to cement a foothold in the market.

"Our aim is to build on the success achieved in the year to date and to continue working with Government and industry to help support our pork producers with commercial trade opportunities.”