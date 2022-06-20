Applications deadline approaching for 2023 Nuffield Scholarships

Those interested in studying a topic within agriculture or the wider industry are being urged to apply for Nuffield Farming Scholarships before the 31 July deadline.

With around 20 Scholarships awarded each year, successful applicants are provided a substantial bursary to fund travel to study their chosen topic.

Applications tend to be from those working across the farming, food, horticulture, rural or associated industries.

Mike Vacher, director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, explains the important role that scholars play.

“Nuffield Farming Scholarships provide a unique opportunity within the food and farming industry," he said.

"Not only do scholars undertake an in-depth, global study about a chosen topic, but they are also in a unique position of influence to share these findings with the wider agricultural community and show the way forward."

What are eligibility requirements?

When applying for a Nuffield Farming Scholarship, applicants are encouraged to begin the process well ahead of the 31 July deadline.

• Applicants must work within the farming, food, horticulture, rural and associated industries or are in a position to influence these industries.

• Applicants must be aged between 22 and 45 years (the upper age limit is 45 on 31 July in the year of application).

• There is no requirement for academic qualifications.

• Applicants should be well-established in their career, demonstrate a passion for the industry they work in and be three years post-tertiary education.

• Candidates must be resident in the UK and hold a UK passport or be working directly for UK agriculture.

• The Trust seeks people with very special qualities.

• Scholarships are not awarded to anyone in full-time education or to further research projects.