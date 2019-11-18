Applications now open for £5,000 agriculture bursary

Applications are now open for university students to apply for next year's Sustainable Agriculture Bursary worth £5,000.

The fund aims to help students pursue their interest in, and knowledge of, sustainable farming and agricultural practices.

It is available for students under the age of 35 who are to be enrolled at either the University of Reading or the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) from September 2020.

Six applicants will each receive a £3000 cash award in their first year, and a further £1000 cash award in year two and year three, provided by the university.







Cereals company Jordans and rural charity The Prince’s Countryside Fund are behind the bursary.

The recipients of it will also have access to mentoring from experts at both groups, as well as benefiting from event invitations and access to the organisations’ networks.

The winning undergraduates of the 2019 bursary are Christabel Bishop (RAU), Elena Chapman (RAU), Elliot Cole (Reading), Ed Fearnall (Reading) and Trystan Williams (RAU).

Earlier this month, the successful applicants gathered at the Jordans Mill in Biggleswade, the original production site of cereals company and one of the last working roller mills in the country.

During the day, the students received advice about a career in agriculture from the Jordans CEO, Paul Murphy.

Following this, they learnt more about The Prince’s Countryside Fund and their programmes, as well as hearing from other organisations in the Jordans Farm Partnership, the Wildlife Trust and LEAF.

Applications are now open for students starting at either university from September 2020.