Applications now open for dairy entrepreneurship course

A specialist business course for aspiring dairy producers offering expert training and a networking opportunity is open for applications.

The Entrepreneurs in Dairying (EID) course offers specialist instruction focusing on business efficiency and the key factors involved with working and running a dairy farm.

The course, now in its tenth year, also provides farmer delegates with the ability to network and form mentoring partnerships.

The course, which lasts eleven days, is delivered between September and December consists of face-to-face and live virtual training.

There are three sites that farmers can select for their training: Wales, Midlands and Eastern; South, South West and South East; North, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Training will cover topics such as understanding the milk market and supply chain, tax and trading, people management, business planning, finance, and future opportunities.

Experts will cover each of the topics, and this year sees the return of senior farm business consultant Tony Evans from the Andersons Centre, succession planning expert Sian Bushell and leadership and management experts Real Success.

In addition, sponsors HSBC will be running a session looking at access to funding. The course has seen more than 400 applicants complete the training.

EID has been integral to the students, providing them with the contacts and connections to go on and establish their own businesses, whether it be share partnerships, joint ventures, tenancies, or the development of their existing businesses.

The programme us managed by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) in collaboration with AHDB Dairy, the NFU and the Andersons Centre.

The RABDF said: "Applications are welcome from people of any age and background with some dairying experience. Applications must be in by 10 September.

"The fee for attending the intensive training is £450+vat, including a final two-day session involving a farm visit and a day at NFU’s Headquarters at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire."