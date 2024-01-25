Applications open for 2025 Nuffield Farming Scholarship

Those interested in studying a topic within agriculture or the wider industry can now apply for next year's Nuffield Farming Scholarships.

A Nuffield Farming Scholarship aims to bring fresh insight and ideas that inspire change and drive the farming industry forward.

With around 20 scholarships awarded each year, successful applicants are provided a substantial bursary to fund travel to study their chosen topic.

Applications tend to be from those working across the farming, food, horticulture, rural or associated industries.

Rupert Alers-Hankey, director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, said the scholarship was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' for many.

He said: “Not only is it a transformative experience for the Scholar, it also creates unique insights and learnings for an ever-changing industry.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to take their career or business to the next level.”

A series of online application evenings will soon be held to answer questions, cover specific elements of the application and receive advice from existing scholars

What are eligibility requirements?

When applying for a Nuffield Farming Scholarship, applicants are encouraged to begin the process well ahead of the 31 July 2024 deadline.

• Applicants must work within the farming, food, horticulture, rural and associated industries or are in a position to influence these industries.

• Applicants must be aged between 22 and 45 years (the upper age limit is 45 on 31 July in the year of application).

• There is no requirement for academic qualifications.

• Applicants should be well-established in their career, demonstrate a passion for the industry they work in and be three years post-tertiary education.

• Candidates must be resident in the UK and hold a UK passport or be working directly for UK agriculture.

• The Trust seeks people with very special qualities.

• Scholarships are not awarded to anyone in full-time education or to further research projects.