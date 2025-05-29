Applications open for £46m farm equipment and innovation boost

The 2025 Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) has opened today, unlocking £46m to help farmers invest in modern kit that boosts productivity and supports sustainability.

The fund is structured around three key themes: improving productivity, enhancing slurry management, and boosting animal health and welfare.

Farmers and growers may apply for one grant agreement under each theme, with all applications assessed through a competitive scoring system.

Grants will cover between 40% and 50% of equipment costs, ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 per theme.

The funding applies to both new and ex-display items that meet the scheme’s specified minimum standards.

The 2025 list of eligible equipment features over 160 items, including 17 slurry management tools, 66 machines aimed at improving productivity, and more than 100 items designed to support animal health and welfare.

Changes introduced in this year’s scheme mean that some items previously eligible under the 2024 programme may no longer qualify.

As such, applicants are urged to consult the updated 2025 equipment list carefully before submitting their applications.

Funding will be awarded to the highest-scoring applications, provided they meet the required threshold.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) and hold a valid Single Business Identifier (SBI).

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “These grants will help provide our farmers with the equipment necessary to adapt, compete, and grow no matter what challenges lie ahead.

"Equipment and technology help drive farming forward, and we will work with investors to fund more resilient, sustainable farms, boosting profitability, productivity and food security."

The application window will close at midday on 10 July 2025.