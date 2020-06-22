Applications open for £5,000 sustainable agriculture bursary

The bursary aims to support undergraduate students to pursue their interest in sustainable agriculture and farming practices

Applications are open for Royal Agricultural University or Reading University students to apply for this year's sustainable agriculture bursary worth £5,000.

The fund, now in its second year, aims to help students pursue their interest in, and knowledge of, sustainable farming and agricultural practices.

It is available for students under the age of 35 who are to be enrolled at either the University of Reading or the RAU from September 2020.

The bursary offers six successful applicants £5,000 of funding support and expert mentoring.







Each student will receive a £3000 cash award in their first year, provided by Jordans and The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

They will then receive a further £1000 cash award provided by their university in both their second and third years of study.

RAU student Elena Chapman, a recipient of the 2019 bursary, said Earth’s natural resources would reach a 'point of no return' if agriculture did not become sustainable.

"To prevent this, an effort should be made to maintain the Earth’s many, yet fragile ecosystems. Farming is part of the problem but can also be the solution.

"There is enough knowledge worldwide to integrate wildlife into agriculture while still making it profitable enough and high yielding.

"A change in mindset by both consumer and farmer will go a long way to improving sustainability," she said.

Prospective students are invited to apply through the Jordans Cereals website which will direct them to the relevant university portal.

If successful, they will then be invited to a video or telephone interview with the selection panel and the notified of their success.