Applications open for Aberdeen-Angus Society young farmer bursary

Young people aged between 18 and 24 who are pursuing a career in beef production are invited to apply for Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society’s Godfrey Neal Bursary.

Launched to support the development of the beef sector’s future stockmen and women, two bursaries will be awarded, worth between £200 and £500, to be used towards travel and training opportunities.

Robert Gilchrist, CEO of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, says the bursary is an opportunity for young people to further their knowledge and skills within beef production.

“The primary intention of the bursary is to provide a contribution towards travel costs for young people who have expressed an interest in learning more about beef production in other parts of the world.

"Funding for specific UK based training courses will also be considered,” he explains.

Past president and beef farmer Angela McGregor was the first beneficiary of the Godfrey Neal Bursary and encourages other young people in the beef sector to apply.

“The Godfrey Neal bursary in collaboration with a scholarship from the John Fotheringham Trust helped fund my trip to Japan and Australia, where I spent time looking into beef production systems which deliver consistently high eating quality.

“My time was spent on farms finding out about their selection criteria for cattle; visiting abattoirs and wholesalers looking at handling, hanging and storage; plus researching the science behind their techniques,” she explains.

Following the visit, she continued to select cattle for efficiency but also prioritised carcase size and eating quality traits.

"I continued to work with a catering butcher for a number of years who supported my research and 18 years ago finally opened my own farm shop, implementing some of the techniques I’d seen on my travels.

“There are many organisations that offer different funding options for young people, but funding for travel in our industry is often limited.

"I strongly recommend people make the most of this opportunity as there is always something new to learn,” adds Mrs McGregor.

In addition to travelling, candidates can put forward applications for funding towards training but Mr Gilchrist encourages applicants to think outside the box and consider specialist courses.

Candidates must submit their applications by 31 August by completing the online form.