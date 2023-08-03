Applications open for dairy farms interested in entrepreneurship

A dairy business training course, Entrepreneurs in Dairying, has opened to applicants ahead of its start in October.

Open to anyone in the dairy sector, the RABDF course is designed to equip applicants with business knowledge that will be of use to them throughout their career.

Held across four months, there are a total of seven sessions, some of which are in person and others that are held virtually.

Sessions cover a variety of topics such as understanding the milk market, business planning, succession planning, future opportunities, people management and tax and trading structures.

In addition, there is a two-day finance course and a final two-day session which takes place on farm, both of which are delivered by Andersons Centre partner, Tony Evans.

“Having been involved in the course since its launch ten years ago I have not only seen how it has evolved but have witnessed first-hand the confidence and success it has brought to a huge amount of its cohorts,” he said.

Josh Fincham took part in the 2016 course, when he applied, he was herd manager for a 400-cow split block unit and now runs a 270-cow herd in Dorset on a 50:50 contract farming agreement with RABDF Council Member Guy Trehane and his wife, Anne.

Josh says it is the only dairy-specific course available in the sector and it is as a result of enrolling that he had the confidence to manage his own business.

He says: “Entrepreneurs in Dairying teaches you everything you need to know about running a business, such as accounts and people management, not only this but it taught me life lessons I didn’t even realise I needed to know.”

The scheme has continued to grow in popularity since it began, and with over 20 people having already registered their interest for the upcoming course in the autumn.

This training programme emphasises RABDF’s commitment to developing the next generation says RABDF managing director Matthew Knight.

“It’s great to see the course as popular as ever, with so many people still keen to enrol each year, the benefits and opportunities it has opened up to past cohorts speak volumes in terms of demonstrating its success, and it is an initiative we are proud to manage.”

The course starts in October and a full schedule of dates and topics will be released shortly. Applicants can be any age and at any point on their career journey.

Applications must be submitted by 1 September.