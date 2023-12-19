Applications open for first National Women in Agriculture awards

An awards scheme intended to celebrate and reward female contributions to British agriculture has launched for nominations.

National Women in Agriculture is providing the opportunity to champion the achievements of women from all corners of agriculture.

The initiative was initiated at the start of this year as there is no existing scheme which offers recognition for female farmers.

The awards event will be held in the House of Commons, London, on 9 May 2024, welcoming entries from across the country.

Carole Brunton, who is the chair of Women in Agriculture Scotland, has encouraged women to participate in the scheme.

“It would be fantastic to see nominations highlighting advancements in technology and sustainability, to the development of new business models and practices that pave the way for the next generation of women in farming and food production.

"Agriculture relies upon community and collaboration; gatherings like this one will allow us to come together as a community of women to mentor one another, spark new ideas through conversation, and form valuable friendships.”

Lifetime Achievement, Farming Woman of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and Business of the Year are among the 12 awards set to be announced at the London ceremony.

Entries close on the 12 January 2024.