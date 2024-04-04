Applications open for LEAF's inaugural Caroline Drummond Scholarship

An annual industry scholarship worth up to £25,000 to help support the adoption of sustainable farming methods has launched for applications.

The LEAF Caroline Drummond Scholarship for Innovation in Sustainability, which has opened for applications, is in its inaugural year.

It was set up to honour the late Caroline Drummond MBE, who led LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) from its inception in 1991, until her death in 2022, at age 58.

Each year, the fund will award a bursary of up to £25,000 for projects which further build on her vision of a more environmentally sustainable global farming and food production system.

Specifically, this year, applications for funding are being sought for projects that will scale the adoption and implementation of Integrated Farm Management (IFM) practices.

They will also enhance understanding of the benefits of incorporating practical regenerative or nature-based sustainability solutions within commercial farming practices.

David Webster, LEAF CEO said: “Caroline’s enormous legacy was rooted in her inherent understanding of the need to ensure sustainability interventions are pragmatic and deliverable at scale through a commercial farm supply chain.

"We remain true to that principle and would encourage applications from any projects that have the potential to help accelerate the adoption of more sustainable farm management practices at scale” said

“We want to support new ideas, bright thinking and imaginative projects that will help the farming sector as a whole take action to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Philip Wynn, LEAF chair added: “As an inspirational thinker, innovator, collaborator and communicator, Caroline was the catalyst of great change in the sustainability of farming through Integrated Farm Management.

"She dedicated her working life to pushing forward new thinking and approaches to more natured-based farming. She was also deeply committed to developing talent and inspiring the sustainability leaders of the future.”

The scholarship is open to applicants from farmers and farm business owners, as well as universities, institutions, commercial companies and individuals from non-profit organisations and charities.

This scholarship awards an annual bursary of up to £25,000 to be used for scientific, technical, or business development projects.

Applications are now open and close on 30 June 2024.