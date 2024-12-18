Applications soon open for 2026 Nuffield Farming Scholarship

Applications for 2026 Nuffield Farming Scholarships will soon open, offering members of the farming industry the chance to study a topic they are passionate about.

Nuffield Farming seeks to support future leaders through scholarships that unlock their potential through study and overseas travel.

The initiative also aims to advance British agriculture through scholars sharing their ideas upon their return.

Applications to the 2026 programme will open on 29 January 2025.

Ruth Grice, a dairy farmer who was a Nuffield Scholar in 2023, said the experience broadened her horizons and opened her mind to new possibilities.

She said: “From a very early stage in the journey, I felt welcomed into an incredible network of like-minded people from across the international agricultural community.

"The people you meet want you to do well and challenge your perceptions, while respecting your points of view."

Those aged 25-45 residing in the UK and working within or influencing the farming, food, horticulture, rural and associated industries, can apply.

There is no requirement for academic qualifications or a connection to Nuffield Farming, but a passion for the chosen study topic and a willingness to learn are essential.

Applications to the 2026 Nuffield Farming Scholarships will close on 31 July 2025.

What are eligibility requirements?

When applying for a Nuffield Farming Scholarship, applicants are encouraged to begin the process well ahead of the deadline.

• Applicants must work within the farming, food, horticulture, rural and associated industries or are in a position to influence these industries.

• Applicants must be aged between 22 and 45 years (the upper age limit is 45 on 31 July in the year of application).

• There is no requirement for academic qualifications.

• Applicants should be well-established in their career, demonstrate a passion for the industry they work in and be three years post-tertiary education.

• Candidates must be resident in the UK and hold a UK passport or be working directly for UK agriculture.

• The Trust seeks people with very special qualities.

• Scholarships are not awarded to anyone in full-time education or to further research projects.