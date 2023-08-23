Applications sought for new Ruminant Health & Welfare chairperson

UK-wide farming industry group, Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W), is inviting applications for a new chairperson.

The group, which formed in April 2020, aims to co-ordinate and focus the industry’s efforts to eradicate and control damaging cattle, sheep and goat diseases.

It also aims to improve the health, resilience and production efficiency of the national flock and herd.

The new chair will replace the group’s inaugural chair, Nigel Miller, who retired from the role earlier this summer.

They will be tasked with providing strategic leadership for RH&W’s small officer team, and ensuring the group is the ‘go to’ place for governments across the four nations of the UK, industry.

RH&W says the new chairperson must be a passionate advocate for the UK farmed ruminant sector, who will provide inspirational, independent leadership for the group and bring the four nations together.

"They must have a proven ability to drive industry change, alongside a strong background in ruminant health and welfare," the body says.

"The new chairperson will be joining the group at an exciting time – RH&W launched the UK Dairy Cattle Welfare Strategy for 2023-2028 in June, and a welfare strategy for the sheep sector will launch later this year."

The chairperson role is advertised by farm levy body, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), which will fund the role and provide a secretary for support.

It is offered initially as a position with a two-year term from 1 November 2023, with the option for two re-appointments of up to two years.

A non-pensionable remuneration of £328 a day is offered with a minimum time commitment of 24 days per year, or two days per month.

However, during the first six months it is envisaged that up to four days per month may be required.

Full details about the position, which closes for applications on 31 August 2023, are available online at careers.ahdb.org.uk