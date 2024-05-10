Apply now for single application or risk penalties, NI farmers told

Farmers in Northern Ireland have just days left to apply for their single applications, or penalties may be applied.

The closing date for submissions is midnight Wednesday 15 May 2024 and after that date financial penalties will be applied.

To date, more than 14,000 farmers have submitted their single applications, meaning thousands of farmers still need to make their claim.

Submitting a single application is one of the most important tasks for farmers in Northern England each year.

It must be used to claim farm payments under numerous schemes, such as BPS, Young Farmers’ Payment and Environmental Farming Scheme.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has reminded farmers to allow adequate time to check all information is correct.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said: “I would encourage the remaining farmers to complete their application without delay. The online application service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Completing applications before the 15 May deadline will avoid late claim penalties and allow my department to issue prompt payments from 2 September.”

Farmers that have not yet applied have been told to do so now to avoid late claim penalties and to allow enough time to check that their information is accurate.

Applications submitted between 16 May and 10 June will incur financial penalties.