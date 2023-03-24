Apply now to Single Application to avoid penalties, NI farmers told

NI farmers are being asked to apply to the Single Application to allow adequate time and to avoid penalties.

The Single Application, which represents the main income for many farming businesses in NI, must be submitted by 15 May.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said farms should apply now.

Entitlement Transfer applications must be submitted by 2 May, while Single Applications must be submitted by 15 May to avoid late claim penalties.

Farmers should also use the Single Application and Map Service to notify the government of any changes to their land in 2023.

This should be done as early as possible to avoid delays in payment, the department said.

It has also announced that the Protein Crops Scheme has been extended for another year in 2023 given the success of the two-year pilot.

Farmers will receive £330 per hectare in addition to their Basic Payment. The environmental benefits from the scheme include reducing the need to import animal feed and the associated carbon footprint.

The maximum funding available under this scheme is £330,000 in 2023.

And for this year, DAERA will be introducing a new ‘secure messaging service’ as a way of communicating with customers.

DAERA’s director of area-based schemes division, Dr Jason Foy said: "Farm businesses are being encouraged to apply early as these payments represent the main income for many local farmers.

“Farmers can get support from our Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848, our website, or at a local DAERA Direct office."

What is covered under the Single Application?

Northern Ireland's Single Application is the method for claiming any of the following schemes:

• Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

• Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

• Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

• Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

• Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

• Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

• Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

• Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

• Protein Crops Scheme.