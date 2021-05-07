April 2021 saw big increase in UK tractor registrations

Tractor registrations in April 2021 remained well above their level compared to a year before, new figures show.

Total tractor registrations last month were over 11 percent higher compared to the same month in 2020.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that 1,009 tractors (>50hp) were registered.

It brings the total for the year to date to 4,268 tractor registrations, just over 12 percent more than in the opening quarter of 2020.

"UK tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment," the AEA said.

"Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

"In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator."

Last year, agri-machinery plants closed temporarily in March and April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the months where most of the decline in sales took place.