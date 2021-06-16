Arable event Cereals 2021 to go ahead as planned

The Cereals Event will go ahead as planned despite the delay in the lifting of lockdown restrictions, organisers have confirmed.

The UK's leading technical event for the arable industry will not be affected by the delay in the final easing of lockdown restrictions.

According to event organiser Alli McEntyre, the agricultural show will still comply with local and national legislative measures.

This means that it will be going ahead between 30 June – 1 July 2021, open to all ticket holders as planned.

Approval for events is granted by the local authority unless the UK was moving back into full lockdown on a national level.

This week the Lincolnshire Safety Advisory Group once again confirmed their approval for Cereals to happen based on the latest news.

Ms McEntyre said: “We are really pleased to reassure visitors that the event is definitely going ahead without restrictions and in line with all Covid regulations.

"Outdoor agricultural events have been approved to happen since 12 April 2021.

"These events have a minimal risk of infection transmission due to plentiful space, fresh air and sunlight.”

The full line-up of seminars will take place in open-sided marquees for fresh air flow, and hand sanitisers will be available across the site.

Exhibition stands are spread across more space and have passed health and safety tests.

Visitors will be able to pass between different stands and arenas without any concerns, Ms McEntry explained.

Cereals has been working with health and safety advisors, Abraxys and X-Venture Global Risk Solutions, as well as the local Lincolnshire Safety Advisory Group.

Beyond the secure safety measures, it is business as usual: “There will be the opportunity to get into the Soil Hole, view the Crop Plots and observe the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena, as well as the new Inter Row Weeding Demos, Direct Drill Demos and Drone Zone," Ms McEntry said.

“Visitors can be confident in attending the event as we have implemented all necessary health and safety procedures to ensure the site is Covid-secure and compliant with the latest guidance.

"We want everyone to feel safe and to have a great day out,” she added.