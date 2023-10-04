Arable farmers needed to shape app designed to cut GHG emissions

Arable and mixed farmers are being sought to help shape a new app that could help them tackle on-farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The app prototype, alongside on-farm sensors, will estimate emissions and point to ways to reduce and even help store more carbon in arable and mixed systems.

Researchers from the James Hutton Institute have developed the app, and they are asking for farmers to help shape it.

During a workshop at the institute's Glensaugh research farm near Laurencekirk, there will be a discussion regarding the app, as well as the drivers and challenges of reducing emissions.

The event is on 9 November, from morning to early afternoon and includes lunch. Farmers attending will be paid travel expenses and compensated for their time.

Project leader Dr Jagadeesh Yeluripati said: “Our goal is to give farmers a way to identify practices that may effectively reduce their GHGs and also use their soil to store more carbon.

"This workshop is a unique opportunity to shape and improve this innovative technology. Together, we can identify the driving forces behind emissions, enhance usability and maximise its impact.”

Farmers interested in attending should contact Carol Kyle at carol.kyle@hutton.ac.uk or 0344 928 5428.