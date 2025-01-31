Arla and Muller hold milk prices for February 2025

Arla's February 2025 price for its British farmer suppliers will remain the same for both conventional and organic milk, the co-op has confirmed.

The Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk is unchanged from 1 February, sitting at 48.27p per litre and 58.26ppl respectively.

Arla said that global milk supplies are increasing slightly while retail sales continue to grow, however at a slower pace.

The co-op said: "Commodity markets are stabilising on the back of the seasonal Christmas volatility. Overall, the outlook is stable."

Dairy processor Muller has also announced that its milk price will remain the same for the month of February.

Farmers who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will still receive a milk price of 42.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.