Arla announces July milk price hold

Announcing July's milk price, Arla said the market 'remains stable'

Dairy cooperative Arla has confirmed its price for conventional milk will remain the same for July 2019.

However, this month it will be negatively impacted by a slight quarterly currency smoothing adjustment of 0.01 pence per litre.

When applied to the UK manufacturing price this will reduce Arla’s pence per litre for conventional milk to 30.22 pence.

For organic milk, the price will be 41.97 pence per litre from 1 July.







Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said being part of a European cooperative has enabled the co-op to hold its milk price for the sixth month in a row.

“European milk volumes are starting to increase against the same period last year, however, we are still seeing significant regional differences in growth, with UK and Ireland showing strong increases versus last year.

“Overall, the market remains stable with cheese prices falling slightly in recent weeks and commodity markets continuing this year’s trends which have seen fat prices weakening further and protein prices increasing, albeit slower than previously,” he said.

Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 29.05 pence per litre based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.

Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres, 4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.