Arla announces November 1ppl milk price rise

Arla’s milk price for November will rise to 30.66 pence per litre as commodity markets 'remain resilient' and the outlook is 'stable'.

On-account prices for conventional and organic milk will increase by 1 euro cents per kilo from 1 November 2020, the British co-operative said.

When applied to the manufacturing price, its pence per litre for conventional milk will be 30.66ppl and 39.02ppl for organic farmer suppliers.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said business performance remained strong and the outlook was stable.

“Despite year on year increases in milk volumes across the globe, commodity markets have remained resilient with some softening in cheese prices being offset by increase in powder and cream prices."

Alice Swift, agriculture director at Arla Foods UK added: “Throughout the Covid-19 period, as a business we have continued to adapt across the entire value chain to deliver against the changing channels and shift in consumer needs.

"As our farmers continue to invest in sustainability measures and work with the findings of their climate checks, it has never been more important for every product we sell and every penny of our owners money we spend to be driving a fair return for the farmers.”

Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 30.66 pence per litre based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.