Arla confirms small price rise for April amid surging costs

Co-operative Arla has announced a small milk price increase from April as the cost of producing is rising 'like never before'.

There will be an increase of 0.34p per litre to the Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk from 1 April 2022.

This means the co-op's price will be 39.72 ppl for conventional and 47.17 ppl for organic milk.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said that while commodity prices continued improving in February, an increase in the milk price was 'welcome'.

But he added that the cost of producing milk was "continuing to increase like never before" against the backdrop of the 'unknown impact' of the war in Ukraine.

"The pressures on farm are ever mounting as our farmers owners try to balance continued significant inflationary costs," Mr Fearnall said.

"These pressures are being felt everywhere and while a positive outlook is welcome, there are still some unknown impacts of the war in the Ukraine.”