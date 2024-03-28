Arla holds conventional milk price for April but increases organic

Arla's price for conventional milk for April 2024 will remain the same, while its organic price will increase, the co-op has confirmed.

For April, there will be a quarterly currency adjustment which will negatively impact the on account price by 0.04ppl, while the organic milk price will rise by 1.34ppl.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 40.02p per litre and 48.68ppl respectively.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said the outlook for the sector was currently stable.

“Global milk supplies are slightly lower ahead of the expected spring flush. Retail sales continue to pick up and commodity markets are stable.

"In the UK, the organic milk price increase is driven by growing demand. Overall, the outlook is stable.”

Paul Savage, agriculture director for Arla UK, added: “It is a particularly exciting time for our farmer owners, we are currently holding our district meetings for all our owners to attend and are going through our farmer elections across every region in the UK.

"This month we also announced a significant investment in a state of the art mozzarella production facility at our creamery in Taw Valley, Devon.

"As one of the biggest food companies in the UK, it is only natural that we look for further opportunities to grow and increase the value of our farmer owners’ milk.”