Arla holds February milk price as outlook 'stabilises'

Dairy cooperative Arla has confirmed a milk price hold for February 2021 as markets and overall outlook 'remains stable'.

This means that Arla’s conventional milk price will remain at 29.58 pence and organic milk 37.94 pence per litre for farmer owners.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, explained that global milk production had been slightly lower than expected.

"This, alongside steady demand, the completion of a Brexit deal and the continuing Covid-19 situation, has meant that commodity and organic markets have been kept stable as we enter the new year and the outlook also remains stable.”

Alice Swift, UK Agriculture director at Arla, added that the initial impact on consumer demand as this latest coronavirus lockdown was announced had now stabilised.

"As the country continues through its third lockdown the wellbeing and safety of our colleagues across our sites continues to be our priority," she said.

"It is these teams, alongside our farmer owners, who are working tirelessly to ensure that we continue to deliver for our customers and feed the nation during these times.”

Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule: for ease of comparison, the liquid price is 28.50 pence per litre based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.

Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres,4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.