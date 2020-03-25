Arla's April milk price to remain unchanged

Arla said the entire global economy is 'overshadowed' by the effects of the coronavirus crisis

Arla’s price for conventional milk for its farmer owners will remain unchanged from 1 April 2020.

Arla, the UK's largest dairy company, said, however, that there will be a slight quarterly currency adjustment downwards of 0.15ppl.

When applied to the UK manufacturing price, Arla’s pence per litre for conventional milk will be 30.79 pence per litre and the organic price 39.83ppl.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said the global economy is 'overshadowed' by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to limit it.







"The dairy market is no exception, where we are seeing volatility in both demand and prices across all product categories and markets," he explained.

"It is, however, too early to assess what the overall impact on the dairy market will be and we are following market developments closely.”

Ash Amirahmadi, managing director at the dairy firm, said Arla is 'working around the clock' to keep customers supplied.

"These are challenging times and it is encouraging to see the grocery retail sector and farming pulling together.

"I would like to thank every individual working across Arla, from farm to store delivery, as they continue to work exceptionally hard to prioritise getting milk on the shelves, to deliver for Britain," he said.