Arla's August milk price to remain unchanged

From 1 August 2023, the Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 35.12ppl and 40.79ppl respectively.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said: “It is positive to see retail sales slowly picking up as inflation softens and consumer purchasing power increases.

"Globally, while milk supplies continue to increase, the growth rate is slowing down. The outlook is stable.

"However, uncertainty still remains as to future purchasing behaviour.”