X

Coming Soon

Arla's August milk price to remain unchanged

31 July 2023 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
Arla's milk price for August 2023 will remain unchanged for conventional and organic milk
Arla's milk price for August 2023 will remain unchanged for conventional and organic milk

From 1 August 2023, the Arla on-account price for conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 35.12ppl and 40.79ppl respectively.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said: “It is positive to see retail sales slowly picking up as inflation softens and consumer purchasing power increases.

"Globally, while milk supplies continue to increase, the growth rate is slowing down. The outlook is stable.

"However, uncertainty still remains as to future purchasing behaviour.”