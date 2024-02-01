Arla's milk price for February 2024 remains unchanged

Arla's price for conventional and organic milk for February 2024 will remain the same as the outlook remains 'stable'.

This means the UK manufacturing price for conventional and organic milk will be 39.18ppl and 46.50ppl respectively.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said the outlook for the sector was 'stable'.

He said, however, that global milk supplies continued to slow down, but not as significant as in previous months.

"EU milk supplies are projected to grow due to the expected seasonal increases in the spring," Mr Fearnall explained.

"Global commodity markets are stable and across both conventional and organic milk, our retail sales continue to pick up."

Paul Savage, agriculture director for Arla UK added: “Following a turbulent start to last year, this announcement and the stable market outlook will be welcomed by our farmer owners.”