Arla's milk price for July to remain same

Arla's milk price for July 2021 will hold at 33.20 pence per litre as the market outlook 'remains relatively stable'.

Arla Foods' on-account prices for conventional and organic milk will remain unchanged from 1 July 2021.

However, the co-operative says it will be negatively impacted by a quarterly currency smoothing adjustment of 0.03 pence per litre.

This means that when applied to the standard manufacturing litre Arla’s milk price will be 33.20ppl for conventional milk and 41.56ppl for organic milk for suppliers.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall, said: “Overall, commodity market prices have remained relatively stable in May.

"Powder prices have increased, butter prices have weakened, and cheese prices have been stable.

"European milk intake has picked up with a small increases in April and May. The current outlook remains stable.”

Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 31.95ppl based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.

Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres, 4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.