Arla's milk price for September remains unchanged

Arla Foods’ on-account prices for conventional milk and organic milk price will remain unchanged for September 2020

Arla’s milk price for September will remain unchanged as markets 'remain hesitant' following the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The co-op's manufacturing price for conventional milk will remain 29.26 pence per litre and the organic price at 37.62ppl.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said the commodity market had been 'relatively quiet' during the summer as demand stabilised following the 'initial rush of re-stocking'.

"The gains on the GDT auction during July have reversed and prices have now returned to the levels of late June," he said.







"Both markets remain hesitant as they wait to see how the full economic impact of Covid-19 lockdowns starts to unfold, however the current outlook remains stable.”

Graham Wilkinson, Agriculture Director for UK Arla added: “As we all adapt to the new norms of Covid-19 I have admired the adaptability of our colleagues and our farmers to put each other’s safety and wellbeing first.

"I’ve also been delighted to see our farmer owners remain focused on sustainability by completing the entries and continuing the auditing of both their Climate Checks and ArlaGarden data.

"In doing so, our farmer owners are helping put Arla in a strong position as we continue to develop the right propositions for our customers given both food quality and sustainability remain high on the consumer agenda.”