Arla suspends farmer after undercover footage shows cruelty

A farmer has been suspended from supplying milk to Arla after undercover footage showed him attacking cattle with bars and electric goads.

An undercover worker who was part of the Animal Justice Project secretly filmed the actions at Lowfields Farm in Northallerton.

The footage appears to show cows being kicked, punched and attacked with pipes at the Red Tractor certified farm.

It also appears to show dead calves left in the open as well as cows, struggling to walk, being forced onto transport trucks.

Arla confirmed that the farmer had been suspended and investigations were continuing.

"The individuals in the video are no longer employed at the farm," the dairy cooperative said.

It added that the actions in the footage were "completely unacceptable and do not meet the high standards that we expect from our farmers".

"Animal welfare is of the utmost importance and we take a zero-tolerance approach," Arla said, "We take any matters relating to this extremely seriously."

A spokesman for Red Tractor said the footage showed "unacceptable behaviour by farm workers".

“This inspection confirmed all individuals identified mistreating animals no longer work on the farm," he added.

"To ensure the future welfare of animals, Red Tractor will require all those still working on the farm to complete additional training.

"Depending on the outcome of further investigation, the farm may also face other sanctions."