Arla to shut down Melton Mowbray creamery following review

A Melton Mowbray creamery is to shut down after a review into its operations was concluded by Arla Foods.

The dairy co-op said it had spoken toworkers affected by the proposal to cease production at the site, known locally as Tuxford & Tebbutt.

Fran Ball, vice president of production at Arla, said it was now entering into a 'period of consultation' with impacted workers, who total around 60.

“Our priority right now is to support our colleagues impacted during this challenging period,” Ms Ball said.

In January, the co-operative announced that it would be undertaking an operational review of the creamery to search for a buyer.

The Melton Mowbray site currently employs around 60 workers and remained operational during the review.

Arla said that, during the review process, it would be "exploring the market" for any buyers of the site.

Ms Ball explained that the co-op was committed to supporting all colleagues through periods of change.

She admitted the announcement would bring a sense of uncertainty for those who work at the site.

“Over the last few years, the speciality cheese market in the UK, which includes Stilton, has continued to decline.

"As a farmer cooperative, we are therefore looking at what this means for our business so we can continue to return a fair price back to our 2,000 UK farmer owners."