Arla trial sees 30 farmers use feed additive to cut emissions

Farmers who supply Arla will trial the use of a feed additive that reduces enteric methane emissions from cattle.

Initially, thirty farmers will trial the use of Bovaer®, a feed additive that reduces enteric methane emissions from cows by 27% on average.

The project will highlight how feed additives can be introduced to normal feeding routines.

In a first of its kind joint initiative, the project will also see a collective effort between the dairy co-operative and Morrisons, Aldi, and Tesco.

Paul Dover, UK agricultural director at Arla Foods, said feed additives had a 'huge potential' in helping tackle emissions.

However, rolling them out at scale would not be easy due to the cost involved, he admitted.

“We know that reducing methane is a big opportunity when it comes to improving our carbon footprint at farm level," Mr Dover added.

"Bringing partners together from across the industry in this initiative highlights the support there is for British farmers in transitioning to more sustainable farming methods."

Arla has ambitious climate change targets, including reducing CO2e emissions from scope 3 by 30% by 2030.

Andrew Barraclough, a farmer involved in the trial, said the sector was trying to move to more sustainable farming, but he said "we can’t do it alone".

He added: “Working on initiatives that help reduce our impact on the environment is something that I am extremely passionate about.

"We know that feed additives have a lot of potential in helping us to reduce emissions, but they can be expensive, which adds to the overall cost in producing milk."